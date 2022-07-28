The UAE’s Golden Visa insurance package starts at Dh2,393; Details here…

As a growing number of talented individuals apply for the coveted UAE Golden Visa, comprehensive health insurance plans to meet their medical needs while in the country or abroad have been launched. The National Health Insurance Company (Daman) offers three different packages, with premiums beginning at Dh2,393.

‘We have launched a range of flexible health insurance plans for UAE Golden Visa holders, providing both local and international coverage. Three different plans are available for Golden Visa applicants and their dependents,’ Daman Chief Executive Officer Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas told Khaleej Times.

The three plans are Core Silver (Dh2,393 premium and Dh300,000 annual limit), Enhanced Gold (Dh4,985 premium and Dh2.5 million annual limit), and Premier (Dh4,985 premium and Dh2.5 million annual limit) (starting at Dh39,857 with a coverage limit of Dh20 million). The plans are designed for Golden Visa holders and their dependents who do not have health insurance. The package includes 180-day coverage while traveling outside of the UAE for vacation or business. ‘These plans are for a year and must be renewed annually’.

Daman is working on a low-cost coverage plan. The premium will currently vary depending on a person’s age and the specific plan. Individuals can purchase a plan at a Daman branch or on the company’s official website. ‘ There are also call centers open 24 hours a day, seven days a week where sales representatives can recommend a coverage and premium based on an individual’s needs’. Daman also has a live chat option among other communication options.