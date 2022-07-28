TMC leaders under lens by central agencies after Partha: Sources

According to sources, TMC leaders and bureaucrats may come under the scrutiny of central agencies following the arrest of Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam in West Bengal. According to sources, central agencies are looking into PWD Minister-in-Charge Moloy Ghatak, Trinamool Congress (TMC) District President Anubrata Mondal, state Education Minister Paresh Adhikari, TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharyya, and WB Education Secretary Manish Jain.

While Paresh Adhikari has already been questioned in connection with the education scam, Manik Bhattacharyya was also questioned in connection with the SSC scam just a day before. Following his arrest in the school job scam case, Partha Chatterjee has been removed from all TMC positions. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

‘If anyone tries to create a mechanism to amass wealth by using the party platform, the party will not tolerate it,’ TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said. Over the course of two days, the ED discovered Rs 50 crore in cash in two apartments of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide to Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The first apartment was raided last week, and Rs 21.90 crore in cash was found there, while Rs 27.90 crore in cash was discovered at her other home last night.

After initially trying to mislead investigators, Arpita Mukherjee told ED officials that the money was earned through her businesses. However, under pressure from the agency, Mukherjee quickly broke down and admitted that the money belonged to minister Partha Chatterjee.