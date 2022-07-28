US firearms executives claim that criminals, not firearms, are to blame for mass shootings

Top executives from American gun manufacturers testified before a U.S. House committee on Wednesday, saying that criminals, not their products, were to blame for recent mass shootings in Texas and New York.

Following the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and Highland Park, Illinois, the House of Representatives Oversight Committee held a number of hearings. At one of the hearings, the chief executives of Sturm, Ruger & Co and Daniel Defense Llc gave testimony.

All told, 38 people were killed in the May shootings at a Uvalde elementary school and a Buffalo supermarket, as well as the Fourth of July shooting rampage at a Highland Park parade. These incidents sparked a debate over gun ownership that had been dormant for years.

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in her opening speech on Wednesday, ‘The gun business has inundated our communities, our schools, even our churches and schools, and gotten rich doing it.’

She referred to the committee’s study, which revealed that over the previous ten years, sales of assault-style guns brought in more than $1 billion for five significant gun manufacturers.

The chief executive of Daniel Defense, Marty Daniel, defended his organisation and the firearms industry by claiming that semi-automatic assault-style weapons on the market now are ‘essentially the same as those made 100 years ago.’