3 unique ways to kiss as per Kamasutra

Kamasutra written by Indian sage Vatsayana contains ancient wisdom about sex. The book written in Sanskrit explores sexuality, eroticism and emotional fulfillment in life. It is considered as the holy grail of erotics.

The book gives us different ways of kissing. Chapter 3 of Part 2 of Vatsayana’s Kamasutra has a lot to say about the kiss.

Here are 3 categories of kissing that is described in the Kamasutra:

Measured kiss: The measured kiss is when one partner offers their lips, but does not move them. The other person touches their lips against theirs, kissing the mouth while the other stays passive.

Throbbing kiss: In this kiss, the woman acts slightly bashful and even grasps the man’s lip. She then inserts it in her mouth. According to the Kama Sutra, this kiss is very specific.

Brushing kiss: In this kiss, woman has her eyes shut and she gently seizes her man’s lips. She then covers his eyes so that he cannot see and just feels the love current pass through when she brushes his lips lightly with her tongue and moves away.

Kamasutra describes about more than 250 kinds of kisses. It covers all the aspects of kiss, including the types of kisses, when and how to kiss. It highlights the importance of kiss during sex, and also the fact that by using all our senses while kissing, we can experience profound joy and peace.