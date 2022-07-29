Adhir Ranjan says, ‘waiting for BJP to label me terrorist’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a Congress member involved in a dispute over his use of the term ‘rashtrapatni,’ claimed he was waiting for the BJP to label him a terrorist and have him detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. After Union minister Kiren Rijiju referred to him as ‘anti-national and anti-tribal person,’ Chowdhury replied.

‘I am not afraid of anyone. I am waiting for the BJP to term me terrorist and arrest me under UAPA. They want to become champions of tribals, but hide how murders are happening,’ Adhir Ranjan said.

In a previous video clip, Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni,’ which caused a furious debate in Parliament. Minister Kiren Rijiju referred to Chowdhury earlier in the day as anti-national and anti-tribal for ‘trivialising the issue.’ He rejects both national and tribal identity. And how does him claiming that he may go to the President and ask for an apology trivialise this matter? Is it really so easy? It is intolerable, according to Law Minister Rijiju, who was quoted by the news agency ANI.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that the BJP is working against the tribal group and that laws introduced by the Congress are being modified. He later apologised for his remark in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.