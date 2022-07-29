An emirate in UAE announce free parking, no toll fees during Islamic New Year

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi (ITC) has announced that public parking spaces will be free during the Islamic New Year. Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting July 30 until 7:59am on August 1. Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will also be free during the official holiday.

The authority also announced that and toll charges will not be collected during the Hijri New Year (1444H). It also announced that the Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday and will resume work on Monday, August 1. Public transport buses will operate as per the normal schedule. Extra trips will be added along the routes that are expected to be in greater demand.

The Islamic New Year holiday is on Saturday, July 30