Breaking News ; Explosion inside Afghanistan’s Cricket Stadium during T20 tournament

A horrific suicide bombing has been reported at the international cricket stadium in Kabul, Afghanistan, during the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League. A viral video on social media purports to capture the moments immediately following the stadium explosion. According to eyewitnesses, the powerful bomb may have resulted in some casualties.

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022

The explosion occurred during a game between the Band-e-Amir Dragons and the Pamir Zalmi. At the time of the incident, UN representatives were present at the stadium. The Afghan Cricket Board reported that all players were safe, but Tolo News Television, a local news organisation, did not have any immediate information on the casualties. No one has claimed immediate responsibility for the incident.