CM Pinarayi visits renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair at his residence; assures to develop Baburaj Academy

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Nadakkave in Kozhikode. The CM conveyed his birthday wishes and gifted MT a ‘Kodi Mundu’. The CM was accompanied by former MLAs A Pradeep Kumar and Purushan Kadalundy. M T has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take steps to improve the functioning of Kozhikode-based Baburaj Music Academy.

The conversation topics ranged from light to serious matters. The CM enquired MT about his well-being and advised him to take care of his health. When asked by the CM whether there was anything that he could do for Kozhikode, MT replied that the activities of Baburaj Academy should be strengthened. The CM informed that the request will be treated with priority.

The writer handed over to the Chief Minister a memorandum related to government jobs, submitted by a group of PhD holders in Malayalam. The CM engaged in friendly conversation for a while before leaving.