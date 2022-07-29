Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1: Here is the full schedule of Team India

London: The sports events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin today. The Team India will be in action from today in the mega sports event.

The Indian athletes will participate in singles, pairs and team events at the multi-disciplined games. India women’s cricket team will also be action on Day 1. The Indian eves will face Australia in a Group A game at Edgbaston. The women’s hockey team will also open their campaign with a Group game against minnows Ghana.

Here is the full schedule of India on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Lawn Bowl and Para Lawn Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia (Women’s Singles, Sectional Play – Round 1) (1 PM)

Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play – Round 1) (1 PM)

Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play – Round 1) (7:30 PM)

Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play – Round 2) (7:30 PM)

Gymnastic – Artistic (1:30 PM):

Yogeshwar Singh/Satyajit Mondal/Saif Tamboli (Men’s Team, Final & Individual Qualification, Subdivision 1)

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2 PM):

Diya Chitale/Manika Batra/Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula (Women’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty/Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)

Cycling – Track and Para Track (2:30 PM):

Y Rojit Singh/Ronaldo Laitonjam/David Elkatohchoongo/Esow Esow (Men’s Team Sprint, Qualification)

Mayuri Lute/Triyasha Paul/Shushikala Agashe (Women’s Team Sprint, Qualification)

Vishavjeet Singh/Naman Kapil/Venkappa Kengalagutti/Anantha Narayanan/Dinesh Kumar (Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit, Qualification)

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming (3 PM):

Kushagra Rawat (Men’s 400m Freestyle, Heats)

Sajan Prakash (Men’s 50m Butterfly, Heats)

Ashish Kumar (Men’s 100m Backstroke S9, Heat)

Srihari Nataraj (Men’s 100m Butterfly, Heats)

Triathlon and Para Triathlon (3:30 PM):

Adarsh M.S, Vishwanath Yadav (Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)

Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)

Cricket WT20I (3:30 PM):

India vs Australia (Group A Match, Edgbaston)

Squash (4:30 PM):

Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh (Women’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh (Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)

Hockey (6:30 PM):

India Women’s vs Ghana Women’s (Group Match)

Badminton (6:30 PM):

India vs Pakistan (Mixed Team Event, Qualification round 1)

Boxing:

Shiva Thapa: Men’s Over 60kg – 63.5kg (Light Welter), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)

Sumit Kundu: Men’s Over 71kg – 75kg (Middle), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)

Ashish Kumra: Men’s Over 75kg – 80kg (Light Heavy), Round of 32 (11 PM)

Rohit Tokas: Men’s Over 63.5kg – 67kg (Welter), Round of 32 (11 PM)