Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women’s’ team to face Australia in T20 today: Possible playing XI

London: In cricket, the Indian women’s team will face in T20I match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 29. This is for the first time in the history of Commonwealth Games that women’s cricket is included in the event. The last time cricket was played in the event was in the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Predicted XI:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt