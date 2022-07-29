Commonwealth Games 2022: President and Prime Minister convey best wishes to Indian team

London: President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed best wishes to the Indian team for Commonwealth Games 2022. President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that the Indian athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed best wishes to the Indian team. ‘Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances’, tweeted prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Australia, the Indian team had won a total of 66 medals including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. The Team India finished third in the overall table behind Australia and England.