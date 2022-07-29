Commonwealth Games 2022 Updates: India’s Srihari Nataraj enter semi-finals

London: India’s was Srihari Nataraj entered the semi-finals of 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian swimmer entered the semis with a timing of 54.68 seconds.

In boxing, India’s Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan’s Suleiman Baloch ‘5-0’ in 63kg 3-2. Indian women’s table tennis team started off the campaign by defeating South Africa 3-0 in their group match.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women table tennis team beat South Africa

India’s men’s team of Rojit, Esow, Beckham, Ronaldo finished 6th in the Team Sprint qualifying event with a timing of 44.702 seconds. India’s women’s team of Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul and Shushikala Agashe finished 7th in the women’s Team Sprint qualifying event with a timing of 51.433 seconds. In Triathlon, Adarsh MS and Vishwanath Yadav finished 30th and 33rd in the men’s individual event.

In cycling, the Indian team comprising K. Venkappa, Dinesh Kumar, Anantha Narayanan and Vishavjeet Singh finished 6th with a timing of 4:12.865 in the 4000m qualifying round.