Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The foreign fund inflows into the Indian capital markets and a firm trend in the equity market supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened p at 79.55 against the US dollar. During trading, it then reached at 79.39, registering a gain of 30 paise over the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 79.69 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.30% to 106.03. Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they picked up shares worth Rs1,637.69 crore on Thursday.