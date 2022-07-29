Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Congress Demands Probe, Alleges Illicit Liquor Trade

The Congress party has demanded an investigation by a sitting high court judge into the deaths of more than 40 people as a result of the consumption of bogus liquor. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, expressed concern about the shady liquor and drug trade in the BJP-ruled state. He asked which ruling forces are protecting the ‘mafias’ involved.

At least 42 people have died and 97 are still admitted to hospitals in Gujarat after drinking fake liquor on July 25, according to the state government. Congress has attacked the BJP over the deaths caused by the consumption of tainted liquor. ‘By slapping the label of prohibition on top, who are the government officials protecting the illicit liquor trade?’ asks Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The people of Bapu’s land want answers to these questions. The BJP government is avoiding the issue of providing protection to the illicit liquor trade Priyanka Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet. Congress media department head Pawan Khera and Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik urged PM Narendra Modi to speak out about the deaths caused by tainted liquor and meet the victims’ families during his visit to Gujarat.

Methanol (methanol) was brought from Ahmedabad to the Botad district, where it was mixed with water and sold in various areas, causing people to lose their lives or suffer kidney damage. This is impossible in a ‘dry state’ without the knowledge of local law enforcement and administration, according to Khera. ‘The government should closely monitor the production and sale of such a dangerous chemical substance’, he says.

The illegal liquor trade is worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore per year in the state of Gujarat, according to Khera. The families of those who died as a result of bogus liquor have stated that there is no prohibition and that liquor is sold openly. ‘From Modi ji’s village of Vadnagar to every district in Gujarat, the illegal liquor business is thriving’.

Yajnik alleged that illegal liquor joints are operating throughout the state with no action being taken. He said the seizure of drugs worth crores and the ‘flourishing’ of illegal liquor business like this in Gujarat cannot be a mere coincidence. This is clearly an experiment being carried out under the protection of ruling forces, Khera alleged.

Methyl alcohol was stolen from a godown in Ahmedabad and sold to bootleggers who mixed it with water and sold it as country-made liquor. Police have arrested a person named Jayesh aka Raju, who worked as a manager at the godown. He sold methyl alcohol to his cousin Sanjay for Rs 40,000 but did not know that it was an industrial solvent.