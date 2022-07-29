Islamic New Year Holiday: An emirate in UAE announces free parking

Sharjha: An emirate in the UAe announced free parking on Islamic New Year holiday. The Sharjah Municipality announced that parking will be free on Muharram 1 on the occasion of Hijri New Year (1444H). The parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays are exempted from this. The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs.

Saturday, July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the Islamic New Year.

Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H). Its corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar is likely to fall on Saturday, July 30. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.