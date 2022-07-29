Israeli soldier shoots teenager from Palestine in West Bank

Palestinian officials reported that an Israeli soldier shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian on Friday in the occupied West Bank close to a road leading to a Jewish settlement. The army claimed that it opened fire to defend drivers from rioters.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident, which occurred east of the main city of Ramallah, also involved clashes in open fields between settlers and Palestinians, some of whom were throwing rocks at the other. At least one of the settlers was reportedly armed.

The teenager was killed in what the Palestinian foreign ministry called an ‘execution.’ According to witnesses and health officials, the encounter resulted in the shooting of a second Palestinian.

Hundreds of Palestinians who had thrown rocks and torched tyres at a road leading to the Kochav Hashachar settlement were dispersed, according to the Israeli army, by firing shots. In a statement, it said, ‘We are aware of allegations of a Palestinian who was killed.’