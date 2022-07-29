Moscow will propose time for call to discuss prisoners with Blinken, says Russia’s Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would soon suggest a time for a phone discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has stated that he wants to negotiate the exchange of prisoners held in Russian and American jails.

Blinken claimed on Wednesday that the United States has made a ‘significant offer’ to free American basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, who are both incarcerated in Russia.

According to a source, as part of such a deal, Washington would be willing to trade convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is currently imprisoned in the United States.

Lavrov told a press conference that talks on prisoner exchanges have been ongoing since Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met in Geneva last year.

He stated that a time for the call with Blinken was being planned, and that he would listen to what his American colleague had to say.