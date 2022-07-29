OBC reservation declared in Mumbai for civic election after Supreme Court ruling

In preparation for the next election for the Mumbai municipal corporation, the lottery for OBC reservations was drawn today. The BJP claimed that the MCGM poll officer provided the state election commission with incorrect information about reservations for OBC seats.

Many Shiv Sena, Shinde camp, and NCP leaders have taken a beating in this draw. Trishna Vishwasrao, a former House leader for the Shiv Sena, Yashwant Jadhav, Rakhi Jadhav, a group leader for the NCP, and Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, a former chairman of the municipal standing committee, are among those whose wards now fall within the OBC reservation.

These senior corporators will now have to go to another ward and fight there. Vishwanath Mahadeshwar will be able to nominate Pooja Mahadeshwar, his wife and a former corporator, from his ward as one of them. The OBC community in Mumbai is pleased that the ward has been set aside for them.

Meanwhile, Mihir Kotecha, the treasurer of the Maharashtra BJP and a legislator for Mulund, claimed on Thursday that information provided to the State Election Commission by the MCGM election officer on the reserving of OBC seats for the next municipal elections is ‘false.’