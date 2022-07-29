Over 30 students vaccinated with 1 syringe, vaccinator says ‘I was asked to do it’

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city reported on Thursday that a vaccine provider reportedly used a single syringe to deliver doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine to 39 students at a private school, resulting in the arrest and the suspension of the district vaccination officer.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the immunizer, Jitendra Ahirwar, following the incident, which happened on Wednesday at the Jain Higher Secondary School in the city during a massive vaccination push, a district official said.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr DK Goswami of Sagar district, Ahirwar attends a private nursing college and has received training from the health department to provide immunisation programmes.

In contrast, the vaccine provider said in a widely shared video that his head of the department (HoD), who had driven him to the school, had asked him to administer shots to everyone there using a single syringe that had been given to him.

Kamal Singh Thakur, in charge of the Gopalganj police station said that Ahirwar was taken into custody by police on Thursday in Sagar City.

A health official reported that the 39 kids, who were all above the age of 15, were in Classes 9 to 12. The parents of several of the pupils saw the immunizer was using the same syringe to inject the kids on Wednesday and raised an alarm about his egregious irresponsibility.

An official said they have registered an FIR against Ahirwar under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others).

Meanwhile, Goswami added that health authorities inspected each of the 39 kids and carried out a number of tests which came back normal.