Rescuers in Iran look for landslide and flood victims following severe downpour

In an effort to locate individuals missing following landslides and floods brought on by torrential rains in Iran, rescuers scoured overflowing waterways and through mountains of debris on Friday, according to officials.

According to Mehdi Valipour, chief of emergency operations at the Iranian Red Crescent Society, flooding recently impacted 100 towns and 300 villages across 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces. The majority of the nation’s roadways were shut down.

According to Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri, Firouz Kooh, in the foothills of the Alborz Mountains northeast of Tehran, was the area most severely affected on Friday. There, at least 10 people died.

About 16 people, he claimed, were missing.

He added that despite repeated warnings, hikers were still making their way toward Firouz Kooh on Friday as floods continued to wreak havoc in Tehran province’s northern regions.

Due to its moderate summer temperatures, the town of Firouz Kooh, located about 140 kilometres (90 miles) from Tehran, is a favourite getaway for tourists. Trekkers enjoy the area’s beautiful paths as well.

According to state television, a landslide brought on by flooding in the town of Imamzadeh Davood in northwest Tehran on Thursday claimed at least eight lives and damaged a local shrine. Up to 14 persons were listed as missing.

22 people were killed on Saturday by flash floods in the southern province of Fars.