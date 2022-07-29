Section 144 imposed in Karnataka after murder of another youth

An unidentified group killed a 23-year-old man in Surathkal, which is on the outskirts of Mangaluru district in Karnataka. The incident took place two days after BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Nettaru in Bellare, was brutally attacked by three people riding bikes in front of his broiler store while returning home after closing on Tuesday night.

‘At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead,’ N Shashi Kumar, the police commissioner for Mangaluru, said.

‘He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youths. A case has been filed at Surathkal PS. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur,’ he added. Following the event, Suratkal has issued prohibitory orders that prohibit large gatherings.

‘We are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder in Surathkal PS. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation in important areas under Mangaluru city commissionerate, we’ve imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144,’ said Kumar.