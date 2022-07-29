Simple techniques to soften paneer that has been refrigerated.

Bid good bye to rubbery paneer

Paneer is a crucial component of the vegetarian diet and is consumed by more than half of India’s population. One thousand different recipes can be made with this adaptable ingredient. Depending on the calibre of the cheese, one might eat paneer frequently and never grow bored of it.

Paneer tastes terrible when it becomes hard and rubbery and can only be appreciated when it is soft and fresh. Sometimes we use half of it while cooking and put the other half in the refrigerator, only to discover that it has become as hard as a brick. Hard paneer is one of the most common woes in every household while using it and here are simple hacks that will help soften the hard refrigerated rock of a paneer next time.

Bring it down to room temperature

Using the paneer immediately after getting it out of the fridge is one of the most typical mistakes we all make. Instead, it is always best to remove the paneer and let it come to room temperature for 2-3 hours before cooking. When it becomes used to the temperature of the room, it will naturally soften.

Cover it up

Make sure to cover the paneer block while cooling it. Avoid exposing it to the refrigerator’s harsh, icy air since it will make it harder. The paneer will lose all of its moisture if it is left in the refrigerator unattended, becoming rubbery and chewy. Store the paneer in any air tight box or container and then put it inside the fridge to avoid this situation.

Put it on steam

To soften the paneer cubes, steam them. Put a strainer over boiling water. Once it has reached a rolling boil, then distribute the paneer cubes evenly so that they can all absorb the steam. Next, cover it with a lid to prevent the steam from dissipating. The paneer cubes will get soft and spongy if you let it sit like that for 10 to 20 minutes.

Hot bath

The paneer block can also be dipped in hot water to make it softer, which is another quick and easy cooking trick. Heat some water in a bowl or other container before adding some diced paneer. Don’t let the cubes sink, the water should be just enough to cover all the cubes of paneer. Let it stay that way for just a few minutes as keeping it soaked in hot water for more than five minutes may turn it brittle.

This is why the paneer turns rubbery

The most frequent problem in Indian cuisine is paneer that becomes rubbery from overcooking over high heat for an excessively long period of time. The paneer should be added to the curry at the very end; nevertheless, the majority of us end up doing so. Another factor is that people frequently deep fry the cubes, which can turn paneer rubbery and too chewy. It is sometimes advised to use fresh paneer from the nearby mithai shop or create your own at home because the packaged paneer sold in stores isn’t always fresh.