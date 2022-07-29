Why this simple regional cuisine is gaining popularity: Pantha Bhat

Why is Pantha Bhat getting all the attention?

The most typical comfort food in every Bengali home, particularly in the summer, is panta bhat. This dish of just rice and water is so exceptional that it was chosen as MasterChef 2021’s top dish! In the Eastern states of India, the dish made of fermented rice is the best summertime dish for digestion cooling.

This is a summertime staple known as Basi Bhat in Bihar and Pakhalo in Orissa. Panta bhat, loved for its ease of preparation, has a long number of advantages that make it irresistible. Here are some fascinating details and explanations on why panta bhat is so well-liked and well-known in the Eastern states.

What is Panta Bhat, exactly?

The best panta bhat is made with the leftover rice from the previous evening for an early meal or brunch the following day. Rice is fermented after being soaked in water for an entire night. A side of fish fry, aloo chokha, papad, pickles, or green chilies can be served with this summer delight or it can be eaten on its own with green chilies. It is the favoured supper before leaving for work, not just in West Bengal but also in neighbouring states like Odisha and Assam, due to its cooling qualities.

Benefits of this cool comfort food

Overnight soaking of the rice allows the fermentation bacteria to break down the carbohydrates, making the rice more easily digested.

Consuming panta bhat regularly can help your blood have more oxygen because it is high in iron. This Bong delicacy is low in calories and cholesterol, making it ideal for your weight loss efforts. It is the best food one can eat on a hot afternoon because it aids in body cooling and even provides relief for ulcers and heartburn.

How to make it

Boil the rice, then place it in a tight container and let it sit there all night to ferment. The rice will be mushy and pulpy the following morning and ready for serving. While serving, drizzle some hot mustard oil and season with salt to taste.

Keep some achaar and papad alongside to enjoy the optimum taste of the meal. One can also have some potato fritters and fish fry along with it, but mostly people like to relish it the way it is! In Bihar, it is consumed with a side of Kadhi, Papad, roasted red chillies, Flaxseed and raw mango chutney.