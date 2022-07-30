Anarsa Ki Goli: The perfect homemade sweet to gift to daughters

One of the most significant Indian festivals, Teej, takes place in the month of Saawan. The date of Hariyali Teej this year is July 31, 2022. In order to obtain their blessings for a successful marriage, women all around the country—especially in north India—worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during the festival. They visit their parents, who give the daughters some treats, including mithai, after applying henna to their hands. Similar to other Indian festivals, Teej celebrations centre heavily on food. While ghevar and Teej are the month’s flavours, additional dishes like balushahi, shakkar para, and anarsa are also frequently enjoyed on this day.

Here, we share with you the recipe for the lesser-known anarsa ki goli, a Teej delicacy popular in Bihar and Jharkhand. The rice flour-based fritter known as anarsa is deep-fried and sprinkled with sesame seeds. The ideal dry sweet to share with family members on Teej is the crispy and crunchy anarsa ki goli.

With a few simple ingredients, you can make this anarsa ki goli, which is unique to Bihar. The ideal combination for giving us a mouthfeel during the monsoon is this crunchy snack and a steaming cup of tea.

Put together the following ingredients: sesame seeds, meetha soda, gur ka shakkar, ghee, curd, and sauf. First, combine the rice flour with some ghee before adding the saunf, curd, shakkar, and soda. Make dough by kneading it, then set it aside to rest. The dough should then be formed into little balls, deep-fried in ghee, and allowed to cool to room temperature.

The anarsa ki golis can be kept in an airtight container so you can continue to eat them throughout the rainy season. With this wonderful handmade sweet snack, make this Teej a pleasant affair.