Another sexual assault case filed against absconding author Civic Chandran

Kozhikode: A new case has been registered against writer and activist Civic Chandran on a fresh complaint of sexual assault. This is the second such case against the well known writer from Kozhikode.

According to the complainant, a young writer, Chandran sexually assaulted her at Nandi Beach on February 18, 2020. Based on her complaint, Koyilandy Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Earlier, another young writer had alleged that Civic Chandran had sexually exploited her while she was in Kozhikode for a book release. Meanwhile, the court will consider the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Civic Chandran on Saturday. Civic Chandran, who is still absconding, is suspected to have fled the state. Police said the investigation is ongoing based on the location of his phone.