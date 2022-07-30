As uproar over new alcohol policy, Delhi is likely to go back to old one

The dispute over Delhi’s liquor laws has taken a new turn as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and a showdown between the Lt. Governor and the Delhi government. As the existing excise policy is about to expire in two days, the Delhi government has decided to reinstate retail booze sales for a period of six months.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was double-extended for two months each after March 31, will conclude on July 31. The excise agency is still working on the excise policy 2022–2023, which calls for home delivery of liquor in Delhi among other things. According to officials, the draught policy has not yet been submitted for Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s approval.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister who also oversees excise, gave the department instructions on Thursday to ‘revert’ to the previous excise policy for a period of six months till a new one is in place.