Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal remained unchanged in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,760, per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4720. In the last two days, gold price surged by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

In the national capital, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,350 per 10 grams and 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 660. In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 47, 200 and for per 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51,490.