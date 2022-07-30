Commonwealth Games 2022: Gururaja Poojary wins medal for India

London: The 2nd day of Commonwealth Games has been a success for Team India. India bagged the second medal in the grad event. Both the medals came in weightlifting.

Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal for the country in the men’s 61 Kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 269 KG (118kg in Snatch and 151kg in C&J). Gururaja Poojary had won silver at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Goldcoast, Australia.

Earlier, Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in men’s 55 kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 248 kg (113 in Snatch and 135kg in C&J) to win the silver medal.