Commonwealth Games 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary

New Delhi: India has opened the medal tally in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in men’s 55kg weightlifting. This is a first big multi-discipline event medal for the 21-year-old weightlifter from Maharashtra’s Sangli.

Later in the day, Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal for the country in the men’s 61 Kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 269 KG (118kg in Snatch and 151kg in C&J).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian weightlifters for the achievement. ‘Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,’ tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey. pic.twitter.com/i04Fv2owtW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022