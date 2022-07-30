DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary

Jul 30, 2022, 07:17 pm IST

New Delhi: India has opened the medal tally in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in men’s 55kg weightlifting.  This is a first big multi-discipline event medal for the 21-year-old weightlifter from Maharashtra’s Sangli.

Later in the day, Gururaja Poojary  won a bronze medal  for the country in the men’s 61 Kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 269 KG (118kg in  Snatch and 151kg in C&J).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian weightlifters for the achievement.  ‘Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,’ tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

