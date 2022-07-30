ED registers money laundering case against car designer Dilip Chhabria

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the offices of Dilip Chhabria, a well-known figure in the automotive sector and filed a money laundering complaint on Thursday.

Six locations in Mumbai and Pune connected to Dilip Chhabria were searched during the searches. On the basis of complaints filed against Chhabria by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), the Enforcement Directorate subsequently opened a money laundering investigation.

Dilip Chhabria was arrested by Mumbai Police in December 2020 after he was accused of engaging in financial fraud and deception. The Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police established when it was discovered that the proprietor of DC automobiles had reportedly obtained loans from non-banking financial institutions by posing as a client in order to buy several DC sports cars. Later, the business stopped making payments.

Three cases have been filed against Dilip Chhabria in total. Two of them were conducted by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit, and one by the Economic Offense Wing. It all began when a DC Avanti owner in Tamil Nadu who was a customer of the firm gave Mumbai Police a tip regarding its counterfeiting. He discovered that his car had also been registered in Haryana after paying a traffic fee. The owner of the automobile admitted that his vehicle was registered with two RTOs after being questioned further. Following an investigation, it was discovered that over 90 similar cars were registered with two RTOs.

Also Read: Stomach cancer red flags you shouldn’t ignore; Read on

DC used to be a well-known name in the industry of customised automobiles prior to its involvement in this money laundering fraud. In 1993, Dilip Chhabria started his business. When various celebrities started buying his company vehicles on a regular basis, the automobiles, which had a distinctive DC design, gained notoriety. Additionally, he introduced India’s first sports vehicle in 2016, known as the ‘DC Avanti’ which was approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).