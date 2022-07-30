Fiscal deficit hits 21.2% of annual target

New Delhi: Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) revealed that the Union government’s fiscal deficit has touched 21.2% of annual target in the June quarter. It was at 18.2% in the year-ago period. The fiscal deficit was at Rs 3.51 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of 2022-23.

The fiscal deficit is the difference between total expenditure and total revenue of the government. It indicates the total borrowing that are needed by the government.

The country’s fiscal deficit is projected at 6.4 per cent of the GDP for this fiscal ending March 2023 as against 6.71 per cent for the previous year.

As per the monthly account of the Union government up to June 2022, the receipts stood at Rs 5,96,040 crore or 26.1% of the corresponding Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 of total receipts. The total expenditure incurred by the central government was at Rs 9,47,911 crore or 24% of corresponding BE 2022-23. The total receipts stood at 27.7% of Budget Estimates (BE) 2021-22 and the total expenditure was at 23.6% of BE 201-22 in the corresponding period.

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16,61,196 crore.