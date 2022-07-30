Gazprom raises new turbine complaints, Nord Stream gas dispute intensified

The delivery of a Nord Stream 1 gas turbine from Canada to Germany following maintenance did not follow the agreement, according to a senior manager for Gazprom, who further increased criticism of the company Siemens Energy.

The remarks indicated a worsening of a dispute over Russia’s decision to reduce gas delivery via Nord Stream 1, its primary gas route to Europe, to just 20% of capacity starting on Wednesday due to turbine issues.

The deputy CEO of Gazprom, Vitaly Markelov, added that Russia had repeatedly protested to Siemens Energy about issues with other turbines.

He said in a TV interview that despite his company’s repeated requests and ten letters, only a quarter of the detected problems had been addressed by Siemens’ Russian representative office.

He listed the serial numbers of three additional engines that Siemens had to fix because of issues in May and June that had forced forced them into forced downtime.

Markelov’s remarks were not addressed by Siemens Energy. The business alluded to a prior statement it had made on Wednesday in which it claimed it had no access to the turbines on the property and had to presume they were in working order because Gazprom had not provided any damage reports.

The explanation put up by Russia and Gazprom that turbine issues are to blame for the abrupt decrease in supply through the pipeline from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea is rejected by the European Union. The scarcity has increased the possibility of shortages and gas rationing this winter in Europe.

In response to criticism from Gazprom on its service, Siemens Energy has previously stated that it is up to the Russian company to submit the necessary paperwork for the return of the turbine.

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, both sides have exchanged economic blows. The European Union has accused Russia of energy blackmail, which the Kremlin denies.

The Canadian-serviced turbine, according to Markelov, has still not returned to Russia.

Without Gazprom’s approval, it was shipped to Germany rather than Russia, he claimed, creating the danger of sanctions.

Other turbines from the Portovaya compressor station need to be sent by Gazprom for maintenance as well. There is no assurance that the upkeep of gas turbine engines will be exempt from fines, according to Markelov.