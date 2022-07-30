‘Happy, but also sad on missing out gold’: says CWG 2022 Silver medalist Sanket Sargar

Birmingham: After opening his country’s medal tally with a silver in weightlifting 55 kg men’s category, Sanket Saragar said that he feels sad at the fact that he fell short of securing a gold medal for his country. Sanket Sargar has opened India’s account by winning a Silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the Men’s 55 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

‘I am happy but also sad as I could not win the gold medal. For the last 4 years, I prepared for the gold medal but could not win it due to an elbow injury’ said Sargar to ANI. Sargar said that while he was lifting 139 kg in his second attempt, his elbow faced a heavy load and he faced an injury consequently. ‘I am going to doctor for the update’, he added. The weightlifter further said that it was nice to stand on the podium.

Sargar finished as the leader in the Snatch category with 113 kg and slipped to second in the Clean and Jerk category with 135 kg due to an injury in his second attempt. Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia won the gold medal and challenged the Indian throughout the event, ending with a combined lift of 249 kg, consisting of 107 kg in Snatch and 142 kg in Clean and Jerk. Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Isuru Kumara won the bronze with a combined lift of 225 kg. He lifted a best of 105 kg in the Snatch category and 120 in Clean and Jerk.