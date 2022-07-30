Huawei launches MateBook X Pro 2022: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading Chinese telecommunications company, Huawei launched its Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022. It is currently available in China in four colour options — Brocade White, Bright Moon Silver, Ink Blue, and Space Gray. The model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000). The 12th Gen Intel Core i7-powered variants with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage are priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000), respectively.

The notebook features a 14.2-inch LTPS 10-point multi-touch touchscreen with a 3,120×2,080 pixels resolution, a 60Hz/ 90Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of maximum brightness. It packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook also features integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It packs a 60Wh battery that supports 90W USB Type-C fast charging. There is an HD webcam and a power button with a fingerprint sensor. It also comes equipped with six speakers and four microphones.