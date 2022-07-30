Huawei launches new smartphone ‘Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro’: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Huawei launched its new smartphone named ‘Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro’ in China. The pre-sale will begin on July 29 and is available in Emerald Green, Magic Night Black, Snow White, and Star Sea Blue colours. The listing does not reveal the pricing of the phone.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. It runs on HarmonyOS 2. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup and also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It features a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

It packs 8GB of RAM and offers a choice between 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of video playtime. The battery supports 40W fast charging which is said to offer up to 50 percent backup with a 30-minute charge.