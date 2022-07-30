Indian Railways to resume service of 600 trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of all trains. As per the Union Railway Ministry, service of more than 600 trains. The national transporter will soon resume the service of 500 trains. Later it will resume service of 100 mail express trains.

The Indian Railways had suspended all services in March 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown. Later it introduced special trains. At present, around 2300 trains are operational.

The national transporter earlier announced that it will start a new edition of Vande Bharat Trains. This will be the third Vande Bharat train in India. A green signal for the trials has been given. On August 12, this train will start its journey from the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai.