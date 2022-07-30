Mahzooz Draw announces ‘Golden Summer Draw’ with 10 million UAE dirhams and 1 kg gold as prize

Dubai: Popular raffle draw in the UAE, Mahzooz Draw announced its ‘Golden Summer Draw’. One lucky participant has a chance to win 1kg of 22ct gold and 10 million UAE dirham in the 87th draw. The draw will take place today, July 30. It also features regular grand and raffle draw prizes. All participants who took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during July will be entered in this.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.

Every week participants stand a chance of winning a grand prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 and third prize of Dh350, in addition to 3 guaranteed prizes totalling Dh300,000 in the draw.