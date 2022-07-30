‘Respect has to be given to the institution’: Manish Tewari on ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark

On Friday, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari made a subtle jab at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that exposed the rift within the Congress over the ‘Rashtrapatni’ statement.

The former Union Minister argued on Twitter that everyone holding a constitutional post deserves respect, regardless of gender. He wrote, ‘Lady or Gentleman anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally Hon’ble. Respect has to be given & should be accorded too that institution. Any person on a particular position becomes analogous too or with that office. No point in getting lost in the maze of gender’.

Lady or Gentleman anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally Hon’ble. Respect has to be given & should be accorded too that institution. Any person on a particular position becomes analogous too or with that office. No point in getting lost in the maze of gender. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 29, 2022

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury twice referred to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapati’ when opposing Sonia Gandhi’s ED interrogation on Wednesday, but said ‘Rashtrapatni’ on the third occasion. Even after being corrected by a reporter, he didn’t retract his statements or apologise. After a video of the event went viral, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was questioned by the media but steadfastly refused to apologise.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, ‘Why should I apologise to BJP? I uttered one word by mistake. I spoke to many journalists yesterday. I never did this. I first said ‘Rashtrapati’ and then said ‘Rashtrapatni’. There is no question of apologising’.

In both Houses of Parliament, BJP MPs and Ministers demanded Sonia Gandhi, the head of the Congress, apologise after Chowdhury’s statement snowballed into a significant problem. The Congress MP then said that he had sought time to meet President Murmu and showed his willingness to apologise if the latter felt hurt.