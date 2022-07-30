Six accused in Lulu namaz row gets bail

Six accused who were arrested on suspicion of performing namaz without permission at the Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on July 12 were released on bond on Friday. Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Sayeed, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Atif, Mohammad Rehan, and Mohammad Luqman were among the accused who received bail.

The offender was ordered to be released on bail with restrictions by the ACJM court. The criteria include granting bail following the submission of a Rs 20,000 personal bond. All of the accused will also be expected to show up in court after being called. They won’t tamper with the evidence, bully witnesses, or use threats against anyone. The court will have access to their mobile numbers.

They were arrested as a result of a police FIR that was filed as a result of a mall authority complaint.