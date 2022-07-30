Terrorist killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Barmulla; two security personnel injured

Baramulla: A terrorist was killed and two security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists in the Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

‘#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice’, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Today morning, an encounter began at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district wherein Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces were on the job.

The security forces had received information about the presence of militants at Wanigam Bala in Kreeri area of the district, following which a cordon-and-search operation was launched there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.