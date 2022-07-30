Today’s Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major cities; How Much Will You Pay?

On July 30, fuel prices in India remained unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged since the central government decided to reduce fuel excise duty on May 21. The union government reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. While prices fell slightly after the big decision, they are still higher than Rs 100 in many states, putting a dent in the common man’s pocket. Fuel prices vary by state because they are determined by several factors such as international crude oil prices, VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, remain at Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively, on July 30. In Delhi, however, petrol costs Rs 96.72 and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. While petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre. Chennai residents are also subjected to high fuel prices, with petrol remaining unchanged at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel remaining unchanged at Rs 94.24 per litre. On July 30, check the following fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram