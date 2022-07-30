Today’s Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major cities; How Much Will You Pay?

On July 30, fuel prices in India remained unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged since the central government decided to reduce fuel excise duty on May 21. The union government reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. While prices fell slightly after the big decision, they are still higher than Rs 100 in many states, putting a dent in the common man’s pocket. Fuel prices vary by state because they are determined by several factors such as international crude oil prices, VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.
Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, remain at Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively, on July 30. In Delhi, however, petrol costs Rs 96.72 and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. While petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre. Chennai residents are also subjected to high fuel prices, with petrol remaining unchanged at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel remaining unchanged at Rs 94.24 per litre. On July 30, check the following fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities:
Delhi
- Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
- Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
- Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
- Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
- Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
- Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
- Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
- Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
- Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
- Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
- Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
- Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
