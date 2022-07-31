25 people died in kentucky flooding, the governor reports.

According to Kentucky’s governor, Andy Beshear, at least 25 people, including four children, have died in floods brought on by the state’s severe rainfall, and additional deaths are anticipated.

Beshear informed reporters that the situation was still one of emergency. ‘The search and rescue operation is underway. Yet again, the number will keep rising.’

From Wednesday into Thursday, the area was pummelling by 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 cm) of rain, which destroyed buildings, washed away roads, and overflowed rivers. The region is vulnerable to flooding because of its narrow valleys and steep hillsides, but researchers are also blaming climate change.

Following a flurry of tornadoes that killed almost 80 people in Kentucky’s western region in December, the floods were the second significant national tragedy to hit the state in seven months.

On Friday, President Joe Biden declared Kentucky to be in a catastrophic disaster, allowing the state to receive money from the federal government.