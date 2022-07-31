4 killed, 4 injured in car-bus collision

Lucknow: At least 4 people lost their lives and 4 others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus. The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.

The car was coming from Haridwar. The deceased were identified as Dharmendra, Manjeet, Satchidanand and Ashok. The injured were identified as Amit , Pawan, Sumit and Rohit. All were residents of Rajepur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.