Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal remained unchanged in the commodity market. The price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 51,490, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200. The gold prices in the national capital is Rs 51,660 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,350 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,490, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,200. In Mumbai, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,490, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200.

Price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 37,760 per 8 gram in the Kerala market. The price of precious metal is remaining firm fro the second day in a row. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4720.