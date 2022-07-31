Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of Indian team

London: India bagged a gold, a silver and a bronze medal yesterday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Sanket Sargar opened the medal tally for the country by winning a silver medal in the men’s 55kg weightlifting. Later, Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg weightlifting. And then, Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal in the women’s 49kg category.

In badminton, India ended up winning the mixed team event matches after defeating Sri Lanka 5-0 and then Australia. In boxing, Mohammed Hussamuddin defeated South Africa’s Amzolele Dyeyi in the men’s featherweight category and entered the pre-quarterfinals. Indian women boxerLovlina Borgohain also progressed to the quarter finals.

Here is the full Day 3 India schedule:

Lawn Bowls (1 PM) — Women’s singles Round of 16 (Tania Choudhary vs Shauna O Neill of Northern Ireland), men’s pairs (India vs England)

Gymnastics (1:30 PM)– Men’s all-around final (Yogeshwar Singh)

Table tennis (2 PM) — Men’s team quarterfinal, women’s team semi-finals (August 1, 1:30 AM)

Weightlifting (2 PM) — Men’s 67 kg (Jeremy Lalrinnunga), Women’s 59kg Popy Hazarika (6:30 PM), Men’s 73kg Achinta Sheuli (11 PM)

Cycling (2:32 PM) — Men’s sprint qualifying (Esbow Alben, Ronaldo, Laitonjam, David Beckham), 3:27 PM (men’s sprint 1/8 finals), 4:04 PM (men’s quarterfinals), 4:20 PM (men’s 15km scratch race qualifying — Venkappa Kenglagutti, Dinesh Kumar), men’s sprint semi-finals (7:40 PM), 9:02 PM (women’s 500m time trial final — Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute), 10:12 PM (men’s sprint finals), 11:12 PM (men’s 15km scratch race final)

Swimming (3:07 PM)– men’s 200m butterfly Heat 3 (Sajan Prakash), 3:31 PM (men’s 50m backstroke Heat 6 — Srihari Nataraj), 11:37 PM (men’s 50m backstroke semi-final –Srihari Nataraj)

Women’s Cricket (3:30 PM) — Group A clash between India and Pakistan

Boxing (4:45 PM) — Over 48-50 kg (Round of 16)– Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bogo, over 60-63.5kg Round of 16 (Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch, 5:15 PM), Sumitvs Callum Peters (August 1, 12:15 AM), Sagar vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo (August 1, 1 AM)

Squash (6 PM) — Women’s singles Round of 16 (Joshana Chinappa vs Katilyn Watts of New Zealand), men’s singles round of 16 (Saurav Ghoshal vs David Baillargeon of Canada), women’s singles round of 16

Hockey (8:30 PM) — Men’s Pool A India vs Ghana

Badminton (10 PM) — Mixed team quarterfinals