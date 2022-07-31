Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Srihari Nataraj enter semifinals

London: India’s Srihari Natraj entered the semifinals of men’s 50m backstroke event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games on Sunday. He finished 25.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals. Srihari Natraj was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.

In men’s 200m butterfly, Sajan Prakash finished fourth in his heat after clocking 1:58:99s. He was was put in the reserve list. The best eight swimmers progress to the final in men’s 200m butterfly.