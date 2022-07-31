Commonwealth Games 2022: President, Prime Minister extends wishes to Bindyarani Devi for winning medal

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

‘Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours,’ tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 55 kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Thus the medal tally of India surged to 4.

Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning Silver in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have put up your best ever performance at the Games and demonstrated the zeal to raise the bar. Every Indian shares the joy of your success! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2022

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively.