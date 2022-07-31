DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSports

Commonwealth Games 2022: President, Prime Minister extends wishes to Bindyarani Devi for winning medal

Jul 31, 2022, 11:28 am IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu  and Prime Minister Narendra Modi  congratulated weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

‘Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours,’  tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 55 kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Thus the medal tally of India surged to 4.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively.

