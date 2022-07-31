ED team reaches Sanjay Raut’s residence regarding Patra Chawl case

On Sunday morning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived to the Mumbai home of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The ED was looking into Raut in relation to a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl,’ among other things. According to the sources, Raut might be called in for a case-related questioning.

Raut was previously summoned by the investigation agency on July 20, which he skipped and advised through his attorneys that he could only appear after the current Parliament session ended on August 7. On July 1, he had already recorded his statement. In the case, the ED had attached Raut’s properties in Dadar and Alibag.

Sanjay Raut is being sought out by the agency in order to learn more about his ‘business and other links’ with Pravin Raut and Patkar as well as the real estate transactions involving his wife. The ED had claimed that Pravin Raut appeared to be ‘acting as a front’ or in cooperation with some powerful person after his arrest in February.