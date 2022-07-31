Engineering student found hanging on college campus

On the campus of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from a tree on Saturday.

According to Kamla Nagar police station chief Anil Vajpayee, the deceased Uddeshya Ahirwar is a mechanical engineering fourth-year student and was seen hanging from a tree next to a building on the MANIT campus. The boy stayed in the hostel of the institute.

He said that a thorough inquiry is ongoing to determine the rationale for the drastic action and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

