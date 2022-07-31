Ex-RBI governor says, Reducing minorities to second class citizens will divide India

Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, stated on Saturday that any attempt to treat minority communities as second-class citizens will cause division and internal conflicts. Speaking at the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC5th )’s national conference in Raipur, the capital of Chattisgarh, was Rajan.

He declared that it is time to address majoritarianism and authoritarianism and condemned any efforts to reduce minorities to second-class status. ‘In this age of geo-political development it will make us vulnerable and invite foreign meddling,’ added Rajan.

He used the example of cash-strapped Sri Lanka to illustrate his point, saying, ‘We only have to look south to see that when a country fails to create jobs and tries to attack the minorities, it doesn’t lead anywhere good.’